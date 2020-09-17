MontClairVoyant: When a Judge Won’t Budge, Democracy Holds a Grudge

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is it accurate to say a Superior Court judge ruled September 11 against counting wrongly-rejected ballots from Montclair’s all-mail spring election?

Sincerely,

Richard Right

Accurate except for the word “Superior,” because there was nothing “Superior” about that wretched ruling. In fact, I wonder if the judge has a summer home on Lake Inferior.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is that home insulated with the many flyers Sean Spiller’s campaign mailed out as it hugely outspent Renee Baskerville in the mayoral race to overcome her advantage of being much more engaged with/responsive to residents over the years?

Sincerely,

Toasty Dwelling

Some flyers will still be decomposing in landfills in the year 2228, when Captain Kirk was born. Or will be born. Actually, that “Star Trek” commander is fictional — like the word “justice” in the U.S. “justice” system.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What was one galling thing about the judge’s decision that put the “un” in front of “democratic”?

Sincerely,

As in UNDEMOCRATIC

The ballots that had been accepted in the spring gave Spiller just 195 more votes than Dr. Baskerville — which reminds me that Septimius Severus was Roman emperor in 195 AD thanks to high turnout at the Watchung School gym.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Isn’t it galling, too, that New Jersey later allowed a week from Election Day for mailed ballots to arrive and also let voters fix signature issues, yet voters in May elections such as Montclair’s were allowed only 48 hours and no fixing opportunity?

Sincerely,

Retroactive: Inactive

Yup, a number of Montclair ballots were mailed on time but delivered too late to be counted. Covid-19 has had an impact on postal delivery — with some local mailboxes even contracting Covid-07042 and Covid-07043.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Another interesting wrinkle is that Spiller and Gov. Murphy are supposedly pals, with the former being sworn in as mayor by the latter on July 1. Nice to have friends in high places?

Sincerely,

Buddies, Rich

What, you know someone who lives on Mountainside Park Terrace?

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

More bad news: We know the Montclair Property Owners Association, in its push for signatures for a referendum to kill rent control that was passed in April, successfully sued the township to give it residents’ cell-phone numbers and email addresses. Now?

Sincerely,

Law and Ordure

Now, the MPOA is sending misleading texts saying it wants “to put rent control on the ballot” — almost implying that the association supports rent control even as it’s trying to eradicate it. Tricky. Icky. Gives integrity a hickey.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Moving to happier news, several of our town’s students greatly distinguished themselves lately. For instance, 14-year-old Arabella Egan appeared on the “Today” show to sing a song she wrote! Your take on her September 10 performance?

Sincerely,

Long After Jane Pauley

Magnificent! Filmed in her Montclair home during this pandemic time, so that abode appeared on the show, too. The house even sang “Come to My Window” when Melissa Etheridge was shown praising Arabella.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did not. Also, Montclair High students Layla Hurwitz and Annika Aristimuno began writing letters and sending artwork to lonely nursing-home residents during this Covid period, and their effort has expanded to 20-plus states! Comment?

Sincerely,

Cora Spondence

So impressive! The goal is all 50 states — alphabetically from Alabama to Wyoming, which happen to be within walking distance of each other. Sure, those two states are 1,600 miles apart, but the stroll can easily be split into 800 miles a day.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

I gather from your dumb answers that you also have a summer home on Lake Inferior?

Sincerely,

Waters? Roger!

Busted. I dreamed that the aforementioned judge visited my place to borrow a cup of sugar more than 48 hours later than he said he would, but I still gave him the sugar — which he threw out because the grains were slightly mismatched.

