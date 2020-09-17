SocialDistancing: September 17 – 20: Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home:

Live Stream Music & Theater

Alicia Keys will be celebrating the release of her new album, Alicia, with a live virtual performance on Friday, September 18 at 6 pm.

Join Jazz House Kids Friday Night Listening Party on September 18 at 8 pm,

Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center presents Music at the Mansion: Porch Performances, featuring Ty Stephens on Saturday, September 19 at 7 pm. $60 per person, includes dinner and performance

Film & TV

Montclair Film has launched of the new Montclair Film Virtual Cinema, offering a free virtual screening of Ramona Diaz’s new film A THOUSAND CUTS for one week, starting Monday and ending Sunday, September 20.

Art, Literature, & History

Watchung Booksellers presents Jessica Henry, author of Smoke but No Fire, conversation with Ramon Gill, criminal defense attorney this Sunday, September 21 at 6 pm.

Social Distance Events