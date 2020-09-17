#SocialDistancing: September 17 – 20: Arts & Entertainment

Baristanet Staff -

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home:

Live Stream Music & Theater

social distance events

Film & TV

social distance events

  • Montclair Film has launched of the new Montclair Film Virtual Cinema, offering a free virtual screening of Ramona Diaz’s new film A THOUSAND CUTS for one week, starting Monday and ending Sunday, September 20.

Art, Literature, & History

social distance events

  • Watchung Booksellers presents Jessica Henry, author of Smoke but No Fire, conversation with Ramon Gill, criminal defense attorney this Sunday, September 21 at 6 pm.

Social Distance Events

social distance events

  • Enjoy Tacos and Tunes in Van Vleck Gardens on Sunday, September 20 form 4 pm – 7 pm.  Order a meal from Benji’s Tacqueria Grill and dine out while enjoying the talented School of Rock Montclair House Band. Families must reserve a picnic spot and order dinner choices in advance.

 

Baristanet Local Offers

Affordable, Professional Websites For Contractors

973-744-6621

by Samson Media - 1 week ago

Lysol back in stock and delivered free!

1-201-778-0051

by Montclair PPE - 1 month ago

View More

Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR