Baristanet Profile: Lisa Johnson

Name: Lisa Johnson

Where do you live? Montclair, NJ



When did you move there? About 8 years ago.



Where did you grow up? I’m an NJ native, but my father is from Bermuda so I was able to spend many of my summers in the Caribbean.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I am the owner of Culture Couture, located at 53 Church Street, which has been running strong for over 17 years now. Since its inception, my store has evolved and grown, much like myself, and I’ve been enjoying the journey. My passion has always been to give people a positive experience to feel good about themselves and the world around them. I am passionate about sustainability; the care of our natural and built environment, as well as our society, is a top priority, which inspired me to pursue a doctorate degree in Environmental Science and Management at Montclair State University. And finally, as the President of Montclair’s Business Improvement District, I am proud of the work we have done to assist and support our wonderful downtown business community and everyone else who loves Montclair.



Coffee, tea or … ? Yes, please! We are fortunate to have so many wonderful cafes to choose from, so please go visit them!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Wake up to the sun shining and birds chirping, play some outdoor soccer or attend a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class, get a massage, do something creative like writing or painting, have dinner with my parents, friends, or other loved ones, and finally try to finish reading one of the three books currently on my nightstand.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Any restaurant that serves vegan options.



What’s on your nightstand? A salt lamp (if you’re not part of the salt lamp club you can purchase one from my shop!), lavender spray, some shells from the beach, and three books that I’ve been rotating between – Twelve Rules of Life by Jordan Peterson, Street Fight by Janette Sadik-Khan, and Exhalation by Ted Chiang.



What are you listening to? Joe Rogan’s podcasts – he has some really interesting guests, and I’m a huge MMA fan.



What are your current indulgences? I indulged on a peloton bike to counteract all of the goodies that I indulged on during quarantine.

What talent you would most like to have? I wish I were fluent in multiple languages; my pronunciation is always just awful.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair (or your town)? No secrets here, but go visit our parks and green spaces and appreciate the beauty of nature.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? She doesn’t look a decade over 103!