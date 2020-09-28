Montclair High School Students Earn Commendations

Twenty-five Montclair High School students earned Commended Student honors in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. These talented seniors received a letter of commendation and congratulatory letter from MHS and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, based on a national selection index score. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 of more than 1.5 million juniors from about 21,000 high schools who entered the competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a NMSC spokesperson. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments as well as the key role schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”

Commended Students include:

Emily Applebaum

Robert J. Axelrod

Jackson Bartlett

Dominika Bondy

Amelia Chan

Ethan L. Coplan

Valentin J. De La Pena

Benjamin D. Foley-Wilkins

William R. Godsil

Diego Goldfrank

George H. Held

Sophie E. King

Hannah G. Levine

Lucy J. Maguire

Isabella A. Martling

Dexter T. Matthews

Alexander Petroff

Katerina S. Petroff

Zachary Rich

Violet L. Ross

Levi J. Saltzman

Joshua Shapiro

Robert W. Van Wagner

Kayla E. Weaver

Approximately 16,000 PSAT/NMSQT high performers were designated semi-finalists on a state representational basis. Four Montclair High School students were named as semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring:

Madeleine N. Blackburn

Maxwell O. Blackburn

Walsh A. Giarrusso

Eleanor G. Hickock

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.