Park Street Academy Takes A Pod-Style Approach to Back To School In A Pandemic

At Park Street Academy, a private pre-school and kindergarten in Montclair. parents, students and teachers were excited to be back in the classroom together for the the 2020/2021 school year.

Park Street Academy (PSA) utilizes a pod-style learning approach, says Park Street Academy director Lisa Raphael.

“We have been able to create safe learning pods of no more than 15 per pod without sacrificing our mission of an outstanding academic program in a warm, nurturing environment,” says Raphael.

“PSA continues to offer learning in a fun, hands-on, interactive learning centers within each pod. Each center is filled with an abundance of learning and creative materials as well as a place for dramatic play, manipulatives that support fine motor skills and tons of new books that encourage literacy,” she adds.

PSA’s afternoon program continues the learning and fun with kid clubs. Each teacher in a pod will be teaching Make & Take Crafts, Book Crew Review, Wiz Kidz, Move & Groove and Early Explorers once a week.