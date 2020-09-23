Montclair Police Officer Struck By Vehicle Near The Crescent Deck

A Montclair Police officer was struck by a vehicle near the Crescent Deck Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene, pursuing the vehicle and were able to arrest two suspects. The officer was taken to an area hospital.

“I’m saddened by the news that one of Montclair’s finest was struck by an automobile earlier today. This was an unfortunate reminder that our police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. Benjamin and I extend our thoughts to the officer and his family in hopes for a speedy recovery,” Councilor Peter Yacobellis said in a statement Tuesday evening.