School of Rock Montclair Commemorates 10th Anniversary with Donations to Toni’s Kitchen

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, School of Rock Montclair will donate $10 to Toni’s Kitchen for each student who signs up for its fall Performance Programs.

“Since we opened in 2010, hundreds of young musicians have benefited from our unique performance-driven approach to teaching music,” says School of Rock Montclair’s General Manager Kevin March. “While our 10 year anniversary is a celebration of the excellence and durability of our programs, it’s happening during a time of uncertainty. To help those who are struggling with having enough food to eat during the pandemic, our donation to Toni’s Kitchen will be our way to help our neighbors in need.”

In each of the School’s themed Performance Programs, students work with their bandmates to learn the most popular and important songs of the artists who are being featured. Students also learn the intricacies of presenting these songs in front of a live audience.

The 2020 School of Rock Montclair fall Performance Programs, starting in October, are:

AC/DC – featuring “Back in Black”, “Highway to Hell”, “Thunderstruck”, “It’s A Long Way To The Top”, “T.N.T.”, and more

SONGWRITING – featuring chord construction, melody writing, lyric writing, song structure by genre, and general music theory

PINK FLOYD: “THE WALL” – featuring “Another Brick in the Wall”, “Goodbye Blue Sky”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Mother”, “Hey You”, and more

INDIE POP – featuring hits by Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Halsey, The XX, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Shawn Mendes, Tegan and Sara, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, The 1975, Weezer, Florence & the Machine, and more

VIRTUAL MUSIC HOUR – featuring re-creations of classic videos by Queen, Nirvana, Pat Benatar, The Temptations, Soundgarden, Bob Marley, and more

BLUES, FUNK, AND R&B – featuring groovin’ party classics by Chuck Berry, Albert King, Prince, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Parliament, The Gap Band, Sly Stone, and more

ADULT GRAD SCHOOL: ARENA ROCK – featuring fist pumping hits by Journey, Heart, Boston, Pat Benatar, Styx, Foreigner, Kansas, Grand Funk, Toto, and more (open to grown-ups only!)

As an additional tie-in with the School’s 10 year anniversary, prices for the fall Performance Program season will be reduced by 10% for students who sign up before October 1.

School of Rock Montclair’s Performance Programs are open to musicians of all skill levels. Students who take part in the weekly rehearsals will participate in concert presentations at local live music venues in late January 2021.

For more details about School of Rock Montclair’s fall Performance Programs, contact Kevin March at (973) 337-5296.