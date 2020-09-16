New Jersey Secretary of State Corrects Post Office Mailer About November Election

You may have gotten the above mailer from the United States Postal Service regarding how to deliver your ballot for the November election. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way wants you to disregard some of the information as it doesn’t apply to New Jersey voters.

Way released this info on Twitter in response to the mailer.

“You may have recently received this mailer from the US Postal Service. Please note that this mailing is not state-specific and conveys certain information that does not apply to NJ voters,” Way stated, adding: