Weekend Family Fun: At Home and In Person!

Here we are, the last weekend in September! We’ve rounded up fun online events and activities, and we’re also including the first in-person event for Weekend Family Fun since March! So, are you ready for some fun? Check out these great activities!

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host Storytime with Kristine Lombardi on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The illustrator of the new book, The Belonging Tree, will read the story. An activity will follow. This event is suggested for children ages 3-7 years old and is an outdoor event with lawn seating. Masks are required. No registration needed.

Also on Saturday, Montclair Public Library will host a virtual program for children in grades 2-5. Chat with Bug Scientist Nina Fogel from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM and learn about pollinating insects. Graduate student, Nina Fogel, will explain what they are, why they are important, and where you can find them. Registration is required.

Los Angeles Public Library will host the virtual event, Los Angeles Libros Festival, a free bilingual book festival for the whole family. The event will stream live on Facebook and YouTube. The Family Stream will run 12:45 PM to 8:00 PM and the Teens & Adults Stream will run from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM. The event will feature entertainment including Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops, and more. Learn more and view the schedule on the website. Don’t forget to add 3 hours to the time you see on the site!

Here’s an activity perfect for kids ages 3+ that hits on all the core educational elements, including STEAM, math, fine motor skills, and coordination. The Paper Towel Roll & Pom Pom Challenge is easy to build and lots of fun to play. You’ll cut the paper roll into smaller pieces, glue them into a container, and number them. Your child will then have to roll a pom pom through each numbered tube in the correct order. Instead of numbering the tubes, you could write letters, colors, or anything else you’d like your child to focus on learning. This article gives you all the details.

As the trees are starting to turn colors, this is the perfect time for an Autumn Tree Craft. After drawing the trunk of a tree and branches (or using a printable found in this article), use a variety of items to paint leaves. Try a pom pom, sponge, lego brick, or just a finger dipped in different fall-colored paints. Dab or swirl the paint on to form the leaves. This is a great project for any age. Used the finished project to decorate for the season or paint on a folded paper to create a handmade greeting card.