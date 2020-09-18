Weekend Family Fun (At Home): Pirates, Fall Activities and More

Happy weekend, everyone! It’s time for some fun, social distancing-style! Here are some activities we rounded up that the whole family can enjoy.

On Saturday at 7:00 PM, check out Captain Blue’s Island, an interactive online pirate event. Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day with this Zoom session. Participants can interact with performers, compete in contests, and win prizes. Tickets are $15.

On Sunday at 12:00 PM, Laurie Berkner will host a Solo Virtual Family Concert – Pajama Party! This interactive performance will be livestreamed on Laurie’s website. Kids can sing and dance along to the concert. Join in one hour early at 11:00 AM for pre-show activities including a scavenger hunt and music videos. Tickets are $20 per family.

Fall begins next week, so it’s time for fall-themed crafts! How about these Leaf Suncatchers? They’re easy to make with tissue paper, clear contact paper or self-adhesive laminating sheets, and construction paper. This article features a template for leaf shapes, but you can also draw your own.

Remember making kaleidoscopes when you were a kid? This tutorial will help remind you how to do it! Kaleidoscopes are fun to make and use, so the kids will enjoy this simple craft project. You’ll need a paper towel tube, card stock, and thin plastic, plus other items to decorate and use on the inside. Younger kids will need help since this involves a glue gun.

Apples – their the quintessential fall fruit. We love them in pies, sauced, and pressed into cider, but they’re also useful for an apple science project! For this experiment, you’ll take pieces of apple and submerge them in different liquids. The objective is to observe what happens to the various combinations and examine why these reactions occur!