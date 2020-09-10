‘New Leaders for a New Time: Montclair’s Road Forward’ at The Mark Montclair

The Mark Montclair invites the community to “New Leaders for a New Time: Montclair’s Road Forward”, a community forum Sunday, September 13, featuring the Honorable Sean M. Spiller, Mayor of Montclair; 4th Ward Councilor David Cummings; Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Jonathan C. Ponds; and Rev. Leslie Houseworth-Fields as moderator. Questions for panelists may be submitted in advance to info@themarkmtc.org by September 10 or included on your registration form. This event also celebrates The Mark’s partnership with Toni’s Kitchen in fighting food insecurity. Donations to The Mark for Toni’s Kitchen will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $1000 at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/themarkmtc.