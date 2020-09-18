Rosh Hashanah 2020 Begins Tonight – L’Shana Tova!

Rosh Hashanah begins tonight, kicking off the Jewish New Year and marking the start of the Jewish High Holy Days leading up to Yom Kippur. For many Jewish families, this is a holiday of reflection and renewal. In a year like 2020, there is much to reflect on as well as many hopes for a healthier, happier, sweeter new year.

Baristanet wishes you and yours, now more than ever, L’Shana Tova.