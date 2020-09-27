Scenes From S.M.A.R.T. Voters March For Unity in Montclair

Chanting “Vote Him Out” and carrying signs that read “Dump Trump,” “Make Lying Wrong Again” and “Democracy is on the Ballot,” Montclair’s S.M.A.R.T. (Suburban Moms Against Re-electing Trump) voters took to the streets for a march of unity.

An energetic group of guest dancers set the tone for the event.
(l to r) Speakers Paula White, Abby Sher, Janeece Freeman Clark, Marcia Marley and Jaime Bedrin activated the crowd before the march.

Moms, as well as children, partners, spouses and other family members, first assembled at Rand Park, where the program was kicked off by a dance performance. Speakers rallied the crowd, speaking about Trump’s assault on democracy, the Supreme Court, health care, and reproductive rights.


Photos: Chanda Hall

