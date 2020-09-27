Scenes From S.M.A.R.T. Voters March For Unity in Montclair

Chanting “Vote Him Out” and carrying signs that read “Dump Trump,” “Make Lying Wrong Again” and “Democracy is on the Ballot,” Montclair’s S.M.A.R.T. (Suburban Moms Against Re-electing Trump) voters took to the streets for a march of unity.

Take note of this powerful energy from today’s guest dancers!! Together we are a strong, diverse and united group and we want to live in communities that represent the true promise of America, not one that is based on fear and anger. #UnitedWeWin 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/neZQI4JO5p — S.M.A.R.T. Voter USA (@smartvoterusa) September 26, 2020

Moms, as well as children, partners, spouses and other family members, first assembled at Rand Park, where the program was kicked off by a dance performance. Speakers rallied the crowd, speaking about Trump’s assault on democracy, the Supreme Court, health care, and reproductive rights.



Photos: Chanda Hall