Senator Nia Gill to Speak at S.M.A.R.T. March For Unity in Montclair Saturday

Montclair, NJ -Suburban Moms Against Re-Electing Trump (S.M.A.R.T.) will lead a peaceful March for Unity through Montclair on Saturday, September 26.

An inclusive coalition of suburban moms is behind a grassroots campaign to send a message to President Trump that his practices and policies are out of touch with the needs of today’s voters.

A gathering prior to the march will demonstrate how women, mothers and voters from diverse backgrounds can come together and help put the U.S. back on track, globally and domestically.

S.M.A.R.T. says they are marching because “Trump’s routine dismissal of women overall and suburban moms in particular has galvanized the grassroots efforts to deny Trump a second term and support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s bid for the White House.”

Speakers at the S.M.A.R.T. March for Unity include:

Nia Gill, NJ State Senator

Jaime Bedrin, Moms Demand Action

Janeece Freeman Clark, Artistic Director Vanguard Theater

Marcia Marley, President, BlueWaveNJ

Abby Sher, Writer and Performer

Paula White, Executive Director at Educators for Excellence

When: Saturday, September 26. Kicks off -1:30 p.m.; march begins at 2:00 p.m., loops through Montclair, ending at 3 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will apply.

Where: Rand Park: 146-172 North Fullerton Ave/Corner of Chestnut St., Montclair