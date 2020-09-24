SocialDistancing: September 24 – 27: Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:

Live Stream Music & Theater

The Monterey Jazz Festival goes virtual for its 63rd annual event from September 25-27, 2020.

Bonnaroo Presents: Virtual ROO-ALITY, a three-night broadcast starting Thursday, September 24, free on YouTube.

Farm Aid 2020 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 – 11 pm, with an at-home festival featuring performances from Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile and many others. The show will stream for free.

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival will be streaming archival performances by the Pearl Jam frontman, The Strokes, Incubus, Mudhoney, and many others from September 26-27.

Film & TV

Montclair Film Virtual Cinema is A Spirit in Flight for one week through October 1.

Social Distance Events