SocialDistancing: September 24 – 27: Arts & Entertainment

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.
Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy:
Live Stream Music & Theater
- The Monterey Jazz Festival goes virtual for its 63rd annual event from September 25-27, 2020.
- Bonnaroo Presents: Virtual ROO-ALITY, a three-night broadcast starting Thursday, September 24, free on YouTube.
- Farm Aid 2020 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 – 11 pm, with an at-home festival featuring performances from Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile and many others. The show will stream for free.
- Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival will be streaming archival performances by the Pearl Jam frontman, The Strokes, Incubus, Mudhoney, and many others from September 26-27.
Film & TV
- Montclair Film Virtual Cinema is A Spirit in Flight for one week through October 1.
Social Distance Events
- Join the Montclair Brewery Outdoor Oktoberfest and enjoy live music, craft beer, food and fun activities, while following social distance and safety guidelines. Reserve your session times for Saturday, September 26 from 11:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- This Saturday will be the LAST Pop! Goes the Plaza of the season. South Park Street will be closed to traffic from 3pm to 10pm (special guest Jazz House Kids) with a fun night market, community take out bistro tables, full service tables. Church St will be closed from 5pm to 10pm for outdoor full service dining.
- Bloomfield Center invites you for Al Fresco Dining and musical entertainment on Friday nights from 6 pm – 10 pm.
