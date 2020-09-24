Sponsored: Charming Mid-Century Cape – 8 Marion Road, Verona

Charming Mid-Century 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape in desirable Forest Ave section of Verona. This quiet side street is situated close to NYC transportation, shopping, top-rated schools and wonderful Verona Park.

Recent enhancements include new eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and granite counters, newly refinished basement level family room and a large deck.

Other highlights include hardwood floors, central air and updated baths. On the first floor you will find a bright living room, eat-in kitchen with access to deck and 2 bedrooms, one currently used a formal dining room, and full bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and hall bath.

Basement level has recreation space with plenty of storage, laundry and garage access.

The back yard is level and nicely landscaped. Move in ready!

8 Marion Road, Verona
$459,000
4 beds/2 bath
Taxes: $11,288

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford
