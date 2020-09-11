Sponsored: Impeccable Split Colonial with Backyard Oasis – 51 Chestnut Hill Place, Glen Ridge

Impeccably maintained Split Colonial is located on quiet tree-lined cul de sac. Private backyard oasis offers beautiful mahogany covered porch overlooking lush professionally landscaped yard supported by underground sprinkler.
Surprisingly spacious home offers open concept first level living experience including living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, updated eat-in chef’s kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances including new Wolf range, quartz counters and opens to sun-drenched family room with French door access to large covered porch.
First level also has two bedrooms and full bath. Up a level is Primary bedroom with en suite bath and gas fireplace plus hall storage. Third Level has fourth bedroom with sitting room/office. Basement offers recreation space, powder, laundry and tons of storage. Attractive custom shed has tons of possibilities. A wonderful place to call home!
51 Chestnut Hill Place, Glen Ridge, NJ
$759,000
4 beds/2.5 Bath
Taxes $20,440
Listing Agent: Erin Crawford
Sales Associate/Investor
Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist
Keller Williams NJ Metro Group
973-634-1017 cell
973-783-7400 office
Purell on SALE & Delivered FREE to Montclair A...
1-201-778-0051