Verona Public Schools Pause Extra Curricular Activities After Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Weekend Party

Extracurricular activities in Verona Public Schools were suspended Tuesday after the district learned that a group of Verona High School students engaged in an outdoor gathering without masks or social distancing.

According to Superintendent Dr. Rui Dionisio, at least one person at the gathering may have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is an allegation the Verona Public School District takes very seriously. The Verona Public School District does not have verified details at this time as to the students who were at the gathering or who may or may not have COVID-19. If your student was at this alleged gathering, please consult your family physician and monitor your student for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in addition to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

“It is important to remind all parents, guardians, and students, that large gatherings and congregations that do not follow COVID-19 safety expectations may result in the cancellation of school and school programs until it has been deemed safe to return”, Dionisio said in a letter to parents.

Verona Public Schools started the year remotely but had planned for extracurricular activities, such as outdoor fall sports, band and clubs to start. Now these activities are suspended for 14 days.

The gathering reportedly took place in the woods near Howell Drive in West Orange, according to MyVeronaNJ.