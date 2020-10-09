Aging in Montclair: Learn About Dementia, Alzheimer’s & Caring For The Ones You Love

Caring for a family member diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia can be a long, stressful and intensely emotional journey. If you are a caregiver and feel overwhelmed, challenged and confused, you are not alone.

Join Penny Patnaude on Wednesday, October 14th at 2 pm when she will discuss the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, provide information on warning signs, and offer strategies for families or caregivers dealing with symptoms or a diagnosis. It’s not a role anyone expects to land, so benefit now from Penny’s insights beforehand.

A former caregiver for loved ones with dementia, Penny Patnaude has firsthand knowledge of the needs, questions and problems facing families during these difficult times. She is the founder of Caregiver Strategist LLC, a company specializing in dementia care education and training for families and healthcare professionals responsible for people diagnosed with dementia.

Penny is a NCCDP Certified Dementia Care Practitioner and Trainer, caregiver consultant, educator, and facilitator of caregiver support groups. She is the author of “Caregiver Mantra Meditations”.

A Montclair resident and board member of Aging in Montclair, Penny has been the facilitator of AIM’s successful Caregiver support group.

Email AIM at AginginmontclairAIM@gmail.com by October 12th to receive a Zoom link.