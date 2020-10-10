Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake To Honored at Virtual Montclair NAACP Thurgood Marshall Fundraiser, October 30

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake will receive the esteemed Thurgood Marshall Award at the 104th annual Thurgood Marshall Fundraiser of the Montclair NAACP. The event will be held virtually on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 7:30 to 9 PM

This year, the event will take place on a virtual platform.

The theme, WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED, is a commitment to unity, perseverance, and the determination to STAY THE COURSE, VOTE and advance the real call for FREEDOM. If we give up now, not only do we concede to the evils of injustice and systemic oppression, but we surrender to hopelessness and despair. Our legacy is too long, our battle too important, and the shoulders upon which we stand, too strong. WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED! We will continue to appeal to people of good will to stand with us, to align with us and to work with us so that our precious FREEDOMS are not defined for us! Where is your commitment to Freedom?

The Chapter will also be honoring Dr. Shareef Elnahal of University Hospital in Newark and Eliot Mosby and Gus Moya of the Montclair Diner as the Julian Bond Community Service honorees. Alexandria Kerr will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are available online at www.montclairnaacp.org, or by contacting Beverly Bussey, event Chairperson at 862-600-5037.