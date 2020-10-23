Baristanet Profile: David Wharton

Name: David Wharton

Where do you live? Montclair

When did you move there? We moved here in 2013.

Where did you grow up? New York and Texas

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I am the Owner/Pitmaster for Notorious BBQ, and my passion is trying to make my best brisket!

Coffee, tea or … ? Tea with milk, please!

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Going to the Walnut Farmers Market with my wife to shop for Sunday dinner.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Ani Ramen, for sure! I love the #6 with Short Rib and Ajitama.

What’s on your nightstand? Two good reads: Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell and Doomsday Clock. (Thanks, Eastside Mags!)

What are you listening to? Travis Scott – The Scotts, and Journey!

What are your current indulgences? Tattoos and making high-end versions of fast food meals for my daughter.

What talent you would most like to have? Play a musical instrument — the drums!

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? My BBQ. (Says my wife.)

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? He was a really good person who fed a lot of people. Now let’s party!