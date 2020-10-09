Baristanet Profile: Jacqueline Apicella-Dedios 

Name: Jacqueline Apicella-Dedios

Where do you live? I live in Belleville. One block over from Bloomfield.



When did you move there? 2003. I was looking for a townhouse in Montclair or Bloomfield. At that time, I was introduced to the town of Belleville. I fell in love with my quiet one-way street filled with cherry blossom trees. Short walk to Bloomfield Center. Ten-minute drive to Montclair.



Where did you grow up? Born in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC. Raised in Staten Island. Steps from the beach. We had the best block parties! Wu-Tang forever!



How do you make a living? I am the Marketing and Events Director for Montclair Center BID. When people see events in my title, they assume it is all fun and games. Attending our music festivals and downtown events make for a great time. Planning them…that can be stressful. Plus, being at the mercy of the weather can be tricky. Working with small businesses, helping to brand and market the district through social media and advertising, and getting to know the business owners is the other part of my job. Which is my favorite! I love that small business owners and employees are personally invested. As a result, you know you are getting a sincere, personal touch when it comes to helping you find what you need.



Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee. Iced-Iced-baby. Even on the coldest winter days. Good Plans Café in Montclair makes a delish Erica Special (Ice + Coffee + Cacao + Milk + Agave)

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Spending it locally with my husband and rescue dog, Gidget. We love spending time at Brookdale Park and Edgemont Memorial Park.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? This is hard; I love to eat. We are blessed with the best restaurants! My friends from Southern Jersey and Staten Island are jealous. With that said, I am a sushi snob, so two of my favorites are Nori Sushi in Montclair and Aki Asian House in Bloomfield.



What’s on your nightstand? This is the part where I mention my glass of water and an awe-inspiring book right? I will keep it real. My nightstand has a meowing cat reminding me he has not eaten in 45 minutes and my remote control for watching Schitt’s Creek and A-Typical.

What are you listening to? When I am not listening to 80s music, I enjoy listening to Keane.

What are your current indulgences? Ice-cream. The first couple months of quarantine I would work by my window looking out for the ice-cream truck. A few local favs: Blueberry Basil, Pistachio Almond at Gelati by Mike (Guerriero’s). YUM. I miss Heavenly Flavors Espresso Chip. They were another favorite.



What talent you would most like to have? To remove the calories from all that ice-cream I have been eating.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? This town has so many pet friendly retailers and restaurants. So, bring Fido!

If you want to steer clear from the holiday shopping rush, you would be wise to shop small this holiday season. Get a jump on your holiday shopping now by visiting www.MontclairCenter.com (wink, wink). Small businesses likely won’t be as congested as the local mall or major retailers will be, which will make them an optimal place to shop in-store and avoid crowds at the same time. Plus, you can enjoy all of the local art murals and installations while you are here.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? That I was a caring and giving person with great bangs.