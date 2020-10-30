Baristanet Profile: Sarah Reppert

Name: Sarah Reppert

Where do you live? Downtown Montclair

When did you move here? 10+ years ago

Where did you grow up? Woodbridge, NJ.

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I co-own architect studios located in Lackawanna Plaza. architect studios is a H.I.I.T. studio that offers in studio, virtual and outdoor classes including H.I.I.T., TRX, barbell, conditioning and SPIN classes.

Coffee, tea or … ? Dirty Oat Milk Matcha Latte

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? In no particular order: trail run in the surrounding reservations, coach classes at architect studios, and spend time outside with my family and friends — including labradoodle puppy.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Uncle Momo – Momo’s breakfast for breakfast/brunch & moussaka veggie for dinner

What’s on your nightstand? Latest book, lightly scented candle and phone

What are you listening to? Either a book, “Think Like A Monk,” or a full rotation of podcasts.

What are your current indulgences? Currently baking then eating a warm apple pie.

What talent you would most like to have? I’d love to speak multiple languages

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? Weekends full of fitness at architect studios, Walnut Street farmers market and a dirty oat milk matcha latte from Local Coffee.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? I hope that loved ones would say that I was a kind, compassionate and loyal person that added life to every room that I walked into.