Bella Princess & Oakeside Mansion to Offer Halloween Carnival Celebration

Character entertainment company Bella Princess and Oakeside Cultural Center in Bloomfield have teamed up to create the Spooktacular Wonderland Carnival. Hosted by Alice in Wonderland and featuring a cast of familiar, friendly and spooky (but not scary) faces, the event will be held on October 24th and 31st.

Join Alice and friends for a guided scavenger hunt through the Oakeside Mansion, featuring an assortment of activity stations and interactive character experiences. Families will progress through the hunt stations in cycles of 5-6 kids at a time to ensure that all parties can maintain social distancing guidelines. Event staff will be strictly enforcing safety measures in accordance with the state COVID guidelines. Masks must be worn by all attendees in accordance with state age requirements.

Tickets to the Spooktacular Wonderland Carnival are available on the Bella Princess eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/bella-princess-llc-6470876265