Bloomfield Public Library Launches Tutor.com Program to Help Students Through Virtual Learning

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Just in time for back-to-school, Bloomfield Public Library is announcing the launch of its new Tutor.com program, funded by a generous grant from the Bloomfield Public Library Foundation. Tutor.com connects students to one of over 3,000 highly vetted expert tutors, instantly and completely FREE!

“Over the last few months, our library has provided valuable services to residents to help them get through this tumultuous time,” said Mayor Venezia. “This is yet another great service that the library is providing for our children so that they do not fall behind in their studies. I would like to thank the Bloomfield Public Library Foundation for helping us to deliver this service at no charge.”

Tutors are available in a variety of subjects and test prep areas from 2pm-9pm and can assist students in grades k-12. Tutor.com also offers expert writing help, test prep resources from The Princeton Review® for the ACT®/SAT®, Advanced Placement (AP®) course videos, and so much more. Many resources are available 24/7.

“This is a school year like no other, and parents and students will be looking for lots of extra help with their academics,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, who serves as Liaison to the Library Board of Trustees. “Making this free service available to every resident will help families get the assistance they need without worrying about cost or scheduling availability.”

Additionally, Tutor.com offers Career Center, which provides job seekers live, one-to-one help from professional career coaches online and on demand. All library card holders can access the service free anywhere from any Internet-connected device.

With the Tutor.com Career Center, job seekers can work one-to-one with professional tutors in a private, supportive environment for help with job searches, resume writing, interview preparation, and more. This service also includes 24/7 access to resources such as resume templates, cover letter samples, online job search tools, and local job listings.

“The Bloomfield Library Foundation is pleased to present this pilot program for the benefit of every Bloomfield resident,” said Mollie Smith, President of the Foundation. “This grant allows the Library to make the most impact within the community, at a time when need is great and answers can be difficult to find. We hope everyone will get a library card and check out all the services the Library provides.”

Bloomfield residents can get a library card for free and take advantage of Tutor.com and everything else the library has to offer. Visit www.bplnj.org or call 973-566-6200 for more information.