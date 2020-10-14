Bloomfield Public Schools Create Video To Show How They Will Reopen Safely

Some schools around New Jersey have reopened for in person instruction, while other districts, like Montclair and Bloomfield, have started the school year fully remote with plans to make the switch to hybrid later in the school year.

Bloomfield Public Schools is creating a series of safety videos to show the community the supports and precautions the district is implementing for the safety of students and staff. This first video is geared to the Bloomfield High School community; future videos will showcase other buildings, according to a message from the district. Plexiglass dividers for secretarial staff, temperature checks as students enter the building and social distanced classroom seating are just some of the changes students and staff can expect.

“We have a very safe environment to bring back all of our employees and our students and at some point we will be together again, doing what we do best,” Schools Superintendent Salvatore Goncalves states in the video.