Bloomfield To Hold Town-wide Cleanup – Saturday, October 24

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township is continuing to take a proactive approach to keep Bloomfield beautiful, environmentally friendly and sustainable. Mayor Venezia and the Town Council in partnership with the Bloomfield Beautification Committee have announced a town-wide cleanup on Saturday, October 24.

The Green Challenge pledge is a commitment to keep Bloomfield environmentally friendly and sustainable. The township needs 2,500 participants in order to have the effort count toward its Sustainable New Jersey certification renewal. Bloomfield residents who are 18 and over can participate by going to https://tinyurl.com/BloomfieldGreenChallenge.

“Bloomfield is a beautiful place to live and we want to ensure that it remains that way,” said Mayor Venezia. “In order to do that, we must continue to take steps to keep our neighborhoods clean and work towards a more sustainable community. I hope to see all residents that are able to, out with us on the 24th and I encourage all residents to take our Green Challenge pledge.”

“It is so satisfying to see our community come together in our efforts to clean up our neighborhoods every year,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell. “The people of Bloomfield care about our community and want to see it continue to be an outstanding and beautiful place to live, work and visit. I look forward to getting out there with residents and identifying parts of town that might need a little more attention.”

To participate in the town-wide cleanup, sign up at http://bit.ly/BloomfieldCleanup by October 16. Residents may choose a location in their neighborhood in which they would like to “beautify.” The Bloomfield DPW will provide all materials at the location you designate, including gloves, masks, garbage pickers, bags, and more and will pick up materials, filled bags, and debris. Please adhere to masks and social distancing recommendations.