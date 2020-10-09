Bloomfield to Host Community Conversation on Policing in Bloomfield Tuesday

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township will hold a community conversation on policing in Bloomfield this Tuesday at 7pm via Zoom and simulcast on the Township of Bloomfield Facebook page. The event is a follow up to the conversation held with Public Safety Director Sam Demaio and elected leaders in June.

Director DeMaio will present an in-depth report on police data. Mayor Michael Venezia and other members of the Town Council will be present. The public is invited to submit questions in advance to daviles@bloomfieldtwpnj.com and will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the live webinar.

“We are committed to continuing to provide the public with opportunities to engage on important matters that impact our community such as policing in Bloomfield. These community conversations have provided us opportunities to hear from residents and respond to their needs and concerns,” said Mayor Venezia. “I once again look forward to hearing from members of our community about their experiences with our Police Department.”

To join the event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85847269293?pwd=VVJuNE1UcGhXRUY2byttRTB5d0pZZz09 and use Passcode: 587911.