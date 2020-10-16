Councilman Yacobellis and Montclair Center BID Launch #LoveOurMontclair Photo Contest

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Township Councilman Peter Yacobellis has partnered with the Montclair Center Business Improvement District (BID) to launch a contest to support the town’s existing Love Our Montclair campaign.

Locals are encouraged to share what they love about Montclair’s many small businesses on social media using the hashtag #LoveOurMontclair. Winners will be chosen from posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, at random, at the end each month from November 2020 to April 2021 and presented with a $100 gift card to use at establishments all over Montclair from the South End Village to Upper Montclair.

“From the moment my colleagues and I on the Council launched this campaign, we’ve seen hundreds of creative posts, celebrating the many small businesses across Montclair. I want to double down on that”, said Councilman Yacobellis. “As we enter the holiday shopping season and outdoor dining begins to come to a close, I’m hoping this contest will help drum up critical support for shopping and dining small here in Montclair through what I know will be challenging months for these places we treasure. That’s why I’m excited to work with the BID to personally match the funds for this contest.” he added.

Launched at the height of the global pandemic, the Love Our Montclair campaign has been well received with businesses and locals alike posting about their favorite dishes, products, shops and restaurants.

“Our businesses in the BID and indeed all over Montclair are struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic. It’s going to take continued attention, creativity and investment to help them survive an uncertain winter. We’re delighted to partner with Councilman Yacobellis on this latest iteration of the Love Our Montclair campaign and appreciative of the support we’ve seen from Mayor Spiller and the rest of the Council as well.” said Jason Gleason, Executive Director of Montclair Center.