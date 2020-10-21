Don’t Miss The Montclair Film Festival Short ‘Great Notch Inn’

Beloved Little Falls old school bar and live music venue, The Great Notch Inn, gets its star turn in a documentary short film you can watch on Montclair Film Festival’s Virtual Cinema. You’ll get a taste of the Great Notch Inn history and the vibe if you’ve never been, but the real star is 92-year-old artist Chuck Hayden who becomes a regular, sitting in on Monday night jam sessions and learning from a 19-year-old guitarist.

Hayden is an inspiration who shows how you can learn something new at any age. The Great Notch Inn, which dodged the wrecking ball and survived a highway expansion on Rte 46, is the one of a kind place where it all happens.

Watch Great Notch Inn, now through Sunday at Montclair Film Festival’s Virtual Cinema.