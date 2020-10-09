Weekend Family Fun: Halloween Drive-Thru, Community Day, and More!

Another week has flown by and that means it’s time for some weekend fun! Ready to spend time with family, get creative, or maybe get out of the house? We’ve rounded up some ideas for you to help you spend your time.

Looking for some Halloween fun? Check out the Free Halloween Drive-Thru at Stew’s! Stew Leonard’s at the Paramus Park Mall (700 Paramus Park, Paramus) will host their first ever drive-through Halloween celebration. Cars will follow a path through family-friendly Halloween-themed scenes featuring cutout characters and animatronics. Tune the radio to WSTU-FM and hear a Halloween soundtrack. This event is free and open daily until October 31, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The Newark Museum of Art will host a Virtual Community Day on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Explore puzzles, take on challenges, and learn new skills in this game-themed Community Day. The virtual events will bring together themes of art, technology, and gaming for adults and kids. The website details the schedule of events. Community Day is free, but registration is required for individual events.

On Sunday beginning at 12:00 PM, celebrate International Day of the Girl with The Rebel Girls United Rally. Enjoy dynamic musical and dance performances, interactive activities, and surprise guests to inspire girls of all ages. The event will feature a variety of celebrities – all female – giving girls an opportunity to learn and hear from a diverse and inclusive group of women. The event is free; register online.

Wondering what kind of fun you can have with those mini pumpkins that look so cute in the store? Try planting a Pumpkin in a Pumpkin! Cut off the top, add dirt, water, and wait! A seedling should start coming up in about a week or so. You can try planting them and there are sources that state the pumpkins can survive the winter and come up in the spring. Why not give it a try?

This Mason Jar Fall Luminaries Craft is a great project and a nice way to decorate for the season. Using a mason jar, Mod Podge, tissue paper, and construction paper, kids can get creative to build a fall scene. Once it’s done, place a votive candle inside to light up the room. These make great gifts for loved ones for the approaching holidays, too. (Hint: You can go with any theme you like to make them suitable for other holidays or year-round!)