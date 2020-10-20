Fire At Oxford Street Home Under Investigation

The Montclair Fire Department received a call Tuesday, approximately 11:50 a.m., reporting a smoke condition at the corner of Grove St and Oxford St. While en-route, dispatch reported they received an update, and that the smoke was coming from a house further down on Oxford Street Montclair Fire units arrived to find heavy fire issuing from the roof of the house. MFD units made entry into the structure and extinguished the fire. There weren’t any residents home at the time of the fire. There was heavy fire damage to the 3rd floor, smoke and water damage to the floors below. Units from West Orange, Bloomfield, East Orange, and Caldwell helped to bring the fire under control while units from Belleville, North Caldwell, and Cedar Grove covered the township for the duration of the incident. The cause is under investigation. There was one reported minor Fire Department injury, no reported civilian injuries. The last units cleared the scene at 2:01 pm.

Baristanet Local Offers View More