Halloween Portrait Tradition Continues, With Social Distanced Event

Portraits by Michael Stahl will continue a tradition of creating Halloween portraits of costumed kids, this year, in conjunction with The Commonwealth Club of Montclair. Stahl, along with volunteers from The Commonwealth Club, will ensure a safe, socially-distanced, event.

You will be able to “pay” for your session in one of two ways: Brings full bag of non-perishable groceries or a gently used, or better yet, a new winter coat. The food will be donated Toni’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Food Pantry. The coats will be delivered to the Salvation Army.

Both donations are particularly needed this year.

The sessions will take place between 2 and 6 pm at The Commonwealth Club, 26 Northview Avenue, Montclair.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. The images will be distributed on Facebook after the event. A model release, signed by an adult, is required.