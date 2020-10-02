Heart of A Giant: Go Vote For Montclair High School Running Back Jordan Diggs

Go to Heart of A Giant to read about and vote for Montclair High School running back Jordan Diggs.

Digg was nominated for USA Football’s Heart of A Giant, an award honoring high school athletes who inspire greatness on and off the field.

In his profile, Diggs says: “One of the things I most enjoy about the game of football is that it is about trust. Trusting that your teammates are going going to do the right things for one another. Just stepping on the field with the people you’ve grown up with and going to war with one another and for one another is a different feeling and is something I wouldn’t trade for anything in this world and just the feeling of collectively working hard for a common goal and achieving it is something I admire about this sport. Football teaches you so much more than just the game. It taught me character, perseverance, trust, and having the ability to push through adversity when something gets tough. Lastly, the relationships you build through football will go a long way and have the ability to last a lifetime.”