Job Fair for Amazon Thursday At Montclair’s Wally Choice Center

Montclair Neighborhood Development Center is sponsoring a job fair for Amazon at Wally Choice Center at Glenfield Park tomorrow from 10 am to 4 pm.

Amazon is hiring drivers to work out of their new warehouse Kearny will opening Nov. 1.

Must be 21, clean driving record, and able to pass drug screening. Immediate on the spot hiring. Call 973-744-9094 to register in advance. You can show up without registering; but registration is preferred.