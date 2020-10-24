Letter to the Editor: Now It Is Up To You, To Vote!

The League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area has worked hard over the past couple of months to register voters in-person, despite pandemic fears. We focused particularly on young people and those in the under-registered areas of Newark, Irvington and the Oranges. In total, we held 101 voter registration events. We returned 672 completed voter registration applications to Essex County and distributed another 4,333 applications to individuals and organizations. This was a banner year of registration activity for our League.

Our education committee also participated in 17 virtual voter education events at houses of worship, senior centers, schools, and universities, reaching over 250 people to date. We prepared and distributed widely, short educational videos to clearly explain the registration and vote-by-mail process.

We strove to provide the community with correct voter information through social media postings, digital and print news sources and direct mailings to those community organizations with which we partner. We responded to many emails and calls from citizens with voting questions.

Now it is up to you, fellow citizens, to VOTE! While we will miss the camaraderie of being with our neighbors at the polling site, we have to accept the times we are in. It has never been easier to vote than in the upcoming November 3rd election when the ballot is mailed to your home and can be returned to secure ballot boxes in your town.

Democracy is precious. The right to participate fully in our democracy was a hard-fought battle by women, people of color, Native Americans, and the poor. Let’s honor this history. Cast your vote today.

Elizabeth Saron Milner, President, The League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area