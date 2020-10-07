Little Falls School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student at School No. 1 in Little Falls school district tested positive for COVID-19

The following message from the district superintendent was sent to parents of students who could have been exposed:

In an abundance of caution, we are reaching out to inform you that this morning, October 7, 2020, we were informed that a student in the School No. 1 Gold Hive has tested positive for COVID-19.

You are receiving this communication because your child was in an associated pod or area with this student.

As per the Health Department all individuals in close contact with this student must self-quarantine for 14 days from yesterday which would make them eligible to return to school on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (parents/guardians and siblings do not need to quarantine at this time). Please remember the quarantine guidelines specifically state that those in contact should stay home for 14 days and avoid contact with anyone outside of your home. If it is a necessity for them to leave the home, they must wear the proper face coverings and stay 6 feet apart.

Rest assured there will be no break in academic programs. Your child will attend class during the next two weeks via virtual learning with the same teachers they have for in-person instruction.

The District has been in close contact with and is following the direction of the Health Department. We will be providing them with your contact information should they require further details for contact tracing.

Again, this correspondence is being sent with an abundance of caution. I would be remiss if I did not commend our staff and students for adhering to all health and safety procedures and protocols while in school.

We ask that you continue to monitor the health and well-being of your child. Please remain cognizant of any symptoms.