Lubaya’s Quiet Roar: Watchung Booksellers Host Afternoon Story Time and Activity

Join Watchung booksellers for an afternoon story time and activity with acclaimed fine artist Philemona Williamson, illustrator of the beautiful new picture book Lubaya’s Quiet Roar, written by Newbery Honor Winner Marilyn Nelson.

In this stirring picture book about social justice activism and the power of introverts, a quiet girl’s artwork makes a big impression at a protest rally. Williamson will read, discuss the creation of the book, and present an activity for young readers to create their own protest art. The event will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 3:30 in the Watchung Plaza green. Bring a blanket and masks.