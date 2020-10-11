Create A Winning Scarecrow For Van Vleck House & Gardens ‘Scarecrows in the Garden’ Contest

The Montclair Foundation/Van Vleck wants to bring the community together safely to enjoy some fun in the Gardens with “Scarecrows in the Garden,” a free community event, from October 28th-November 8th.

Families, sports teams, neighbors, boy and girl scout troops, local businesses and other groups can create the scarecrow together and have it featured in a free scarecrow exhibition.

Van Vleck’s scarecrow contest is open to everyone; prizes awarded in different categories. The winners will be able to have a donation made to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

