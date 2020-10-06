Montclair Ambulance Unit Takes Duck Derby Virtual

Announcement -

Montclair Ambulance Unit’s Duck Derby is an annual fundraiser which enables MAU’s mission and ensures
life-saving operations. As an independent non-profit organization, MAU runs on patient insurance reimbursements only, and generous donor contributions.

MAU’s 5th Annual Duck Derby will be held VIRTUALLY on Saturday, October 17th beginning at 2:30pm.

You can join the fun and purchase Derby entries, take a sponsorship, or nominate a friend, neighbor or yourself to be “Flocked”.

Baristanet Local Offers

Affordable, Professional Websites For Contractors

973-744-6621

by Samson Media - 4 weeks ago

LYSOL Economy Size Aerosol in Stock Today!

1-201-778-0051

by Montclair PPE - 1 month ago

View More

Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR