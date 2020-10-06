Montclair Ambulance Unit Takes Duck Derby Virtual

Montclair Ambulance Unit’s Duck Derby is an annual fundraiser which enables MAU’s mission and ensures

life-saving operations. As an independent non-profit organization, MAU runs on patient insurance reimbursements only, and generous donor contributions.

MAU’s 5th Annual Duck Derby will be held VIRTUALLY on Saturday, October 17th beginning at 2:30pm.

You can join the fun and purchase Derby entries, take a sponsorship, or nominate a friend, neighbor or yourself to be “Flocked”.