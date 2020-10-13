Montclair Crime: Half Naked Man In Car Tries To Engage Juvenile By Asking Directions

A juvenile male victim reported Sunday that while in the area of Essex Avenue and Columbus Street, a black Audi A4 occupied by two males pulled along side of him and the front passenger asked, “Do you know where the nearest basketball…?” The victim reported he observed the passenger was nude from the waist down. The vehicle then fled north on Essex Avenue. The vehicle passenger was described as a white male in his fifties with gray facial hair stubble. He was reportedly wearing a shirt (unknown color) but was naked from the waist down. The driver was described as a white male, medium skin toned in his fifties, medium build, with brown hair and a dark goatee with some gray hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Mateo at (973) 509-4721.

Theft from Motor Vehicle

October 6, 2020 (Bloomfield Avenue): The complainant reported that her unlocked vehicle was entered between 9:30 AM and Noon. She reported her clutch bag containing credit cards was stolen. Approximately $1100.00 in unauthorized charges were attempted on the cards at various vendors.

October 9, 2020 (Pleasant Avenue): The complainant reported that his vehicle was entered during the overnight hours. A checkbook and a watch valued at $75.00 were stolen.

October 10, 2020 (Union Street): The complainant reported that his vehicle was entered while parked outside St. Lukes Church. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing appeared to be missing.

Theft

October 6, 2020 (South Park Street): An employee of Leone’s Restaurant reported that an unknown person stole her wallet from her purse at some point during her shift. The wallet contained numerous cards and her drivers license.

October 10, 2020 (Clinton Avenue): The resident reported that her black 2011 BMW 335 was stolen from her driveway.

October 12, 2020 (Forest Street): The victim reported that his 1998 Ford Van was stolen while parked in front of Montclair Food Pantry. The vehicle contained approximately $3000 worth of power tools.