Montclair Film Announces 2020 Junior Jury & Winning Emerging Filmmakers; Launches ‘Your Voice is Your Vote’

Montclair Film announced Monday the full list of winning films for the 2020 Montclair Film Festival’s Emerging Filmmaker Competition and participants for the 2020 Junior Jury programs. Montclair Film also announced the launch of “Your Voice Is Your Vote”

Emerging Filmmaker Competition

The Emerging Filmmaker Competition (EFC), co-presented by Guerriero’s Gelato & Cakes, celebrates the work of filmmakers from our region in two filmmaking sections, Storytellers (Grades 6-8) and Visionaries (Grades 9-12). The films represent a wide range of styles and voices that showcase the diverse talents of young people who are using cinema to tell their stories. The films can be screened online for free by visiting http://bit.ly/MFFEFC2020

Junior Jury

The 2020 Junior Jury program announced participating student jurors. Jurors, selected from a pool of applicants in grades 10-12, will meet industry professionals and will learn how to analyze and adjudicate films. After deliberating and selecting the best film in its category, the jurors will present the Junior Jury Award as part of the Montclair Film Festival’s Award Announcement on Monday, October 26.

This year’s jurors are Maggie Astley (Montclair Kimberley Academy), Sierra Bivins (Montclair High School), Jack Bulik (James Caldwell High School), Georgia Chen (Montclair High School), Chloe Chowaniec (Montclair High School), Francesca Fierro (Clifton High School), Jeffery Keys (Newark Academy), Marcel Lacey (Montclair High School), Victoria Olive (Clifton High School), Ryan Rosenthal (Cranford High School), Lila Singer (Montclair High School), Nicholas Williams (Montclair High School), and Kaylin Williams (North Star Academy, Washington Park High School).

Democracy in Action: Your Vote is Your Voice

Montclair Film interns, production assistants and volunteers came together to produce 5 PSA’s targeted to young Voters. Each spot profiles a young voter and tells a personal story of why they’ve chosen to Vote. The spots will be released through digital and social media networks targeted to young voters starting October 7th, and will be included with select films on the Montclair Film Festival’s Virtual Cinema platform.

Under the direction of Filmmaker Reuben Atlas and Education Director Sue Hollenberg, the students conceived, wrote, shot and edited the spots, and developed an outreach strategy. Students were also mentored by Educators from League of Women Voters and other GOTV organizers, as well as Kristin McCracken, Montclair Film’s Social Media Director.

“We are so proud to welcome these wonderful students to this year’s EFC and Junior Jury programs,” said Montclair Film Education Director Sue Hollenberg. “These young artists and thinkers are the future of storytelling, and we look forward to being a home for their work for years to come.”

2020 Emerging Filmmaker Competition Winners

STORYTELLERS (GRADES 6-8)

STORYTELLERS: GRAND PRIZE

SPY VS SPY

LYLA LARKIN, WATCHUNG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

VISIONARIES (GRADES 9 – 12)

COMEDY: GRAND PRIZE

BREAK OUT WRITER

DIESEL

ZACK REICHGUT, DANIEL SIROTA, JULIANNE O’LEARY

UNION CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

COMEDY: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

UNDER THE HEDGE

JAMEN MEISTRICH, ROHIT SINHA

MONTCLAIR KIMBERLEY ACADEMY

NARRATIVE: GRAND PRIZE

THE COUGAR CRITIC

ELI FISHMAN, CHRIS WOODS-JONES, ASHLEY LUCAS, DYLAN ASANTE

COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL

NARRATIVE: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

WHAT IF?

STANLEY COLAÇO, ANDREW HONG, SEBASTIAN MANALO

FORT LEE HIGH SCHOOL

NARRATIVE: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

LOST AND FOUND

SOPHIE OSTROVE, THE FRISCH SCHOOL

DOCUMENTARY: GRAND PRIZE

SOCIAL IMPACT: GRAND PRIZE

POWER OF ONE

ALEX FERRANDIZ, UJUN IKE, SAGE JOHNSON

COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL

SOCIAL IMPACT: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE- TIE

5 MINUTES

ROSEMARY CORTES, PASSAIC COUNTY TECHNICAL INSTITUTE

SOCIAL IMPACT: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE – TIE

ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES

RYAN ROSENTHAL, ZACK REICHGUT, JAKOB ALEXO

CRANFORD HIGH SCHOOL

EXPERIMENTAL: GRAND PRIZE – TIE

BREAKOUT DIRECTOR

EMPTY

TORIA PATER

MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH

EXPERIMENTAL: GRAND PRIZE – TIE

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE PART OF LIFE?

TORIA PATER, CHARLIE FALOTICO, KEELEY GIBLIN, MITCHELL HAHN

MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH

EXPERIMENTAL: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE – TIE

GRIEF

MICHAEL LIOTTA , GLEN RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

EXPERIMENTAL: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE – TIE

INTERNALLY INFLAMED

NIDHI PATEL, MARIA MARTINEZ

EAST BRUNSWICK TECH – SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

ANIMATION: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

DRAWINGS

JACK TOLNES, EAST BRUNSWICK TECH – SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

ACTION/ADVENTURE: GRAND PRIZE

THE LAST SLICE

DEVYN ARROYO

EAST BRUNSWICK TECH – SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

ACTION/ADVENTURE: SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

BATTLE IN THE FOREST

SAMUEL KORANTENG, COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL