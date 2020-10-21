Montclair Fire Dept. & St. James Episcopal Church Hold Annual Coat Drive

Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Fire Department is once again teaming up with St. James Episcopal Church for their annual coat drive. Gently used coats (men’s women’s and children’s) can be dropped off at the locations cited below. The coat drive runs until November 15.

The drop off sites are:

Saint James Episcopal Church, 581 Valley Road

MFD Headquarters, 1 Pine Street

Fire Station # 2, 588 Valley Road

Fire Station # 3, 151 Harrison Avenue

For more information, contact St. James Church at 973-744-0270 x10.