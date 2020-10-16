Montclair Getting Contact Tracing Pushback, Releases Information about New COVID-19 Cases

Montclair has reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, with total reported cases for the township increasing from 579 on Saturday, October 10 to 601 on Friday, October 16. The number of individuals who did not survive the virus remains at 57.

The Township also disclosed Friday that the Health Department is getting “quite a bit of pushback from cases that do not want to provide contact information, making it very difficult to do appropriate contact tracing.”

In its COVID-19 daily summary, the Township writes:

“We cannot too firmly stress the importance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing of face coverings. Additionally, when the Health Department calls people to conduct case investigation or contact tracing, their cooperation is essential to help prevent spread. The information they provide is kept confidential.”

Except for two individuals who are household members, the new cases reported on October 14 appear to be unrelated, as are the cases from October 13. The cases represent a variety of age ranges and there has been no evidence that they are linked.

Montclair’s increase in cases mirrors what’s happening around New Jersey, which has been described a second wave with concerns about a surge in cases.

North Caldwell has also reported a lack of cooperation with contact tracing, resulting in schools being closed for in-person instruction.