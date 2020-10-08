Montclair High Senior Creates ‘Mail-In Ballot Breakdown’ Video

Confused about mail voting? “Mail-In Ballot Breakdown,” a video directed and featuring Montclair High School senior Maggie Borgen and co-written by Borgen and the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area, breaks it down for you.

The video walks the viewer through the process of how to vote by mail in the upcoming election, with specifics pertaining to New Jersey. The video was edited by Borgen and Joey Yow.

The idea for the video came during the summer, when Borgen reached out to Susan Mack, vice president of the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area. Borgen, an artistic summer intern with Luna Stage, worked on the video as a part of Luna Stage’s Voting Writes Project, an interdisciplinary celebration of civic participation in advance of the 2020 election, and in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area. Borgen worked on writing a script using information from the League of Women Voters and ended up filming the video with her immediate family acting as the crew.

“It has been amazing creating the video because it combines my passions of filmmaking and politics,” Borgen writes. “The process took about two months from start to finish, as there was some pre-production planning, such as doing research for the script and figuring out all of the props. Throughout the whole process, I have had the incredible support and expertise of Luna Stage’s Artistic Director, Ari Laura Kreith, and Donna Ward, Chair of Voter Services of the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area. We tried to have as much information in the video as possible. Voting by mail can be confusing, so I hope this can help people in some way. And, most importantly, I hope they vote in this election (in person or by mail)!”

“Given the confusion around the all mail-in vote election in November, the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area has had to pursue many ways to educate voters and clear up misinformation. Collaborating with motivated young artists like Maggie Borgen to creatively reach young voters is one way to do that,” according to Donna Ward, Chair of Voter Services for the Montclair Area League.

The LWV is pushing hard to register as many voters as possible by the October 13 deadline and make sure voters return their ballots by mail or in the drop boxes as soon as possible, now that the ballots have been mailed out in Essex County.

The video can be found on lunastage.org/votingwrites or on Maggie Borgen’s Instagram, @maggie.borgen.

