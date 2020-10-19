Montclair Mayor To Hold Protecting Reproductive Freedom Virtual Town Hall Wednesday

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller will host “Protecting Reproductive Freedom,” a virtual town hall on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m., to discuss reproductive rights and affirm support for New Jersey’s Reproductive Freedom Act. All are welcome to join.

Spiller will be joined by Britnee Timberlake, Member of the NJ State Assembly (LD-34); Brendan Gill, Essex County Commissioner President; Lori Price Abrams, Montclair Third Ward Councilor; Marcia Marley, President BlueWave NJ; Erin Chung, Executive Director Women for Progress; and Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, VP Public Affairs Planned Parenthood New Jersey.

“Women’s access to reproductive healthcare is under attack from Washington. We must protect a woman’s right choose and access to healthcare. I am proud to host this town hall along with a strong group advocates and look forward continuing to fight for progress,” says Spiller.

Register here.