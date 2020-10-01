Montclair Appoints New Municipal Clerk

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Township Council ​is excited to announce the appointment of Angelese Bermudez Nieves to the position of Municipal Clerk​. Out of the dozens of applicants vetted for the job, Ms. Bermudez Nieves​ was interviewed for the job, along with other finalists, and awarded the position at the Council meeting of September 29, 2020.

Ms. Bermudez Nieves has been working for the Township since 2008, beginning as the Legal Assistant to the Township Attorney, and later as Executive Assistant to the Township Manager.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health from Montclair State University (MSU) in 2012, a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate of Paralegal Studies from MSU in 2013, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Rutgers University in 2019. Ms. Bermudez Nieves also earned her certification as Registered Municipal Clerk from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs in 2019.

Ms. Bermudez Nieves lives in Montclair with her husband Pedro and two children, Pedro, Jr., age 13 and Victor, age 7. She fills the position vacated by former Municipal Clerk Linda Wanat who retired in 2019.

“We are truly thrilled to have Angelese fill the position of Municipal Clerk,” said Mayor Sean M. Spiller. “In her work with the Township, Angelese has demonstrated exemplary knowledge of township government, the greatest degree of efficiency in her work, excellent communication skills​, and most importantly, a commitment to helping members of the public and her colleagues. On behalf of myself and members of the Council, I congratulate Angelese and wish her all the best in her new role with the Township.”

Photo: Township of Montclair