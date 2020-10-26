After Repeated Executive Order Violations, Cuban Pete’s Gets Shut Down

The entrance gates to Cuban Pete’s in Montclair were padlocked early Monday morning and the restaurant shut down after repeated COVID-19 violations.

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, working with Montclair Police Dept. and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, executed the lockdown order, confirms Katherine Carter, ECPO public information officer.

The Montclair restaurant had received its third summons in early October for violating the executive order compliance for being well in excess of the indoor capacity limit, as reported by New Jersey State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan.

At that time, Montclair Police and representatives from the Montclair Health Department responded to Cuban Pete’s Restaurant and Tapas after receiving multiple complaints regarding the business violating Governor Murphy’s Executive Order regarding indoor dining. Health Department officials conducted a head count of patrons eating indoors and determined the restaurant was in violation of the order.

Cuban Pete’s was first cited for an indoor dining violation in early August and again in late August.

The restaurant had an issue with selling sangria with alcohol in 2006 that caused police to raid the establishment.