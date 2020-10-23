Can You Help? Fundraiser For Family Affected By Oxford Street Fire

Montclair, NJ – Arlette Rivera and her daughter experienced a devastating loss Tuesday when a fire ripped through their Oxford Street home in Montclair.

The family is in need of clothing, food, toiletries and other essentials is needed as the family has lost everything in the fire. A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend to raise much needed funds for the family. Rivera’s daughter is a senior at Montclair High School.

In a social media post, Rivera writes: “This experience is devastating. We need help, please. We’ve lost ALL. Any help with clothing, food, essential toiletries, gift cards will forever be appreciated.”

Units from West Orange, Bloomfield, East Orange, and Caldwell helped to bring the fire under control; the cause is under investigation.