Montclair, NJ – Volunteers can join Councilman Peter Yacobellis, the Montclair Parks Recreation & Cultural Affairs Advisory Committee (MPRCA-AC), and park advocacy groups on Saturday, November 7th and Sunday, November 8th, at the inaugural Montclair Parks Appreciation Weekend event to green and clean Canterbury, Erie, Porter, Rand (Skate Park), Tuers, and Yantacaw Brook Parks. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Times:

Canterbury – Saturday, November 7th @ 11am

Erie – Sunday, November 8th @ 1pm

Porter – Sunday, November 8th @ 3pm

Rand/Skate park – Saturday, Nov. 7th @ 9am

Tuers – Saturday, Nov. 7th @ 10am (Rain date, Nov. 8th @ 10am)

Yantacaw Brook Park- Saturday, Nov. 7th @ 10am (Rain date, Nov. 8th @ 2pm)

Montclair Parks Appreciation Weekend is an inaugural MPRAC-AC event giving volunteers town-wide an opportunity to collectively spruce up and beautify their communities. Volunteers will add more than 1,500 daffodil and tulip bulbs to public spaces and collect more than 300 bags of litter and compostable green waste from neighborhoods.

This socially distant volunteer initiative’s success relies on the engagement of our park advocacy groups, Montclair residents town-wide, student volunteers, and the May in Montclair organization for their generous bulb donations.

Alliah Livingstone & John Cronogue Co-Chairs, Montclair Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Advisory Committee shared the motivation for the event. “Usage of Montclair Township parks has increased an estimated 75% above average since the pandemic parks restrictions were lifted. We’re excited to safely gather volunteers across town for Montclair Parks Appreciation Weekend to help show some love to our town’s beloved neighborhood parks, an effort core to our committee’s long-term mission.”

“Community involvement is such a vital component to having a town that we can all be proud of. I’m particularly appreciative of everyone taking the time to give a few hours of their lives to helping our parks be even better than they already are,” said Councilman Peter Yacobellis.

If you are interested in volunteering, would like more information about any of the events included above, or would like to organize a clean up in any parks not listed, please email montclairprca@gmail.com.